Miners, tech lift Australia shares higher; AGL falls on shelving demerger plans

May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks tracking a Wall Street rally and mining stocks on strength in commodity prices, while AGL Energy fell on withdrawing plans for its demerger.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up about 1% at 7251.4, as of 0039 GMT, hitting a more than three-week high. The benchmark gained 1.1% on Friday.

Equities globally traded higher last week, as investor sentiment took comfort in better-than-expected U.S. April consumer spending data, indicating that inflation has peaked, while the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to tightening monetary policy while holding a grip on recession woes. MKTS/GLOB.N

Among other key markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS edged up 0.3% to hit a three-week high.

AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX fell 4.2% after the power producer announced resignation of its chairman and chief executive officer and said it would not proceed with its planned demerger over insufficient shareholder support.

Technology stocks .AXIJ led gains on the benchmark, climbing more than 3%, tracking a strong Wall Street rally from Friday, with Block's ASX-listed shares SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX rising 7.4% and 2.8%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM rose about 1.5% to hit their highest since April 29, with sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX adding between 1.1% and 2.4%.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.4%, with all of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in the positive territory.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,144.3 as of 0039 GMT.

