Miners, Rio Tinto drag Australian shares to end lower

July 15 (Reuters) - Australian stocks ended lower on Friday, as weak iron ore prices pulled down mining companies, while Rio Tinto shares hit a nearly eight-month low after the global miner flagged dismal second-half earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.7% lower at 6,605.60 points, snapping a three-day run of gains. The benchmark hit a three-week low during the session and dropped 1.1% for the week.

Miners .AXMM tumbled 3.4% in their sixth straight weekly loss, tracking a fall in iron ore prices on fears over waning demand for steel in China after the country's weak economic data. IRONORE/

The sub-index lost 6.6% this week.

Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX, the world's biggest iron ore producer, slipped 2.9% after warning a hit to earnings from COVID-led labour shortages in Western Australia and soaring inflation.

BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX retreated 3.5% and 6.2%, respectively.

Kerry Craig, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan, noted that supply constraints in commodities are likely to support prices to a degree and that a global recession was not as imminent as many believe.

Financials .AXFJ shed 0.4% and marked their worst day in two weeks. Westpac Banking WBC.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX declined 0.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 2.1% to their lowest in 3-1/2 years as fears of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes weighed on demand for the bullion. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX lost 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

Upcoming earnings in the United States and forecast from Australian firms against the backdrop of rising prices were likely to be the dominant drivers of market sentiment in the near future, said J.P. Morgan's Craig.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 ended 0.6% lower at 11,122.61 points. Courier services provider Freightways FRE.NZ and electricity generator Contact Energy CEN.NZ were among the major laggards.

