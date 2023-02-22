Miners, rate-hike fears pull down European shares

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 22 (Reuters) - European shares were weighed down by mining stocks after metal prices dropped on Wednesday and as strong economic data sparked worries that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.5% in the first hour of trading. Investors are also awaiting release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due later in the day.

The European basic resources sector index .SXPP shed 1.5%, as miners tracked a fall in copper prices, also weighed down by concerns over the demand outlook from top consumer China.

Data on Tuesday showed that French and German economic activity retreated into a growth territory, while a rebound in the U.S. business activity also backed views that interest rates in both economies will remain higher for longer.

StellantisSTLAM.MI rose 2.5% after the carmaker said its operating profit grew 17% in the second half of last year on a strong product and pricing mix.

Fresenius SEFREG.DE slid 6.1% after the German healthcare group forecast a fall in 2023 profit, partly due to plans to cede strategic control over dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE.

