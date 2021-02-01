RIO

Miners push British stocks higher; ASOS gains on Arcadia deal

Contributors
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Amal S Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

British shares rose on Monday, led by gains in mining stocks as silver became the latest target of a retail investor trading frenzy, while fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy rival brands and JD Sports surged following its second acquisition in the United States.

By Shashank Nayar, Amal S and Shivani Kumaresan

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Monday, led by gains in mining stocks as silver became the latest target of a retail investor trading frenzy, while fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy rival brands and JD Sports surged following its second acquisition in the United States.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 0.9%, recovering from its worst session in three months, with miners .FTNMX1770 and construction stocks .FTNMX2350 gaining the most. The mid-cap index .FTMC added 0.8%.

BHP Group BHPB.L, Rio Tinto RIO.L and Anglo American AAL.L were the top gainers in the FTSE 100 index.

Silver prices XAG= surged to an eight-year high, silver-mining stocks leapt and bullion dealers were scrambling as small-time investors piled in to the metal. [nL1N2K60M1]

"I still think there is difficult times ahead as far as the markets are concerned though it is a positive start to the month with the moves in mining stocks giving a lift," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

British manufacturers suffered a double hit last month as COVID-19 disruption to global shipping combined with new trade barriers with the European Union, a survey showed.

The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 30% from its March 2020 lows and is 15% away from its highest point last year, led by stimulus support and re-opening optimism, but a recent surge in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns capped further gains.

Shares of ASOS ASOS.L gained 6.9% after the fashion retailer's acquisition of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group for 265 million pounds ($364 million).

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports JD.L jumped 7.0% on a takeover deal to buy DTLR Villa, its second acquisition in the United States, as the retailer expands its business on the west coast.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar, Amal S and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Uttaresh.V and Jane Merriman)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO AAL JD NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters