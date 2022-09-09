Miners push Australian shares to close at one-week high

By Riya Sharma

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Friday closed at their highest in more than a week, as higher commodity prices lifted miners, and as fears about aggressive policy tightening eased.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.66% higher at 6,894.2 points. The benchmark also posted its first weekly gain in three.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) signalled on Thursday it was open to slowing the pace of rate hikes in the near term, but uncertainty remained about how much further rates might have to rise to bring demand back into line with supply.

"The RBA is flagging rising inflation till end of the year. It will be hard for them to actually pivot without risking substantial fall in the Australian dollar," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.

The mining sub-index .AXMM led the gains, climbing 3.6%, as iron ore prices rose to two-week highs. IRONORE/

Mineral Resources MIN.AX was the best performer on the bourse, jumping 15.6% to a record high after the company said it is considering spinning off and listing its lithium operations as a separate entity on the New York Stock Exchange.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX added between 2.7% and 6%.

The financial sub-index .AXFJ rose 0.3%, with all the "Big Four" banks in the positive territory. However, the sub-index logged its fourth consecutive weekly loss.

National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX said they would lift their home loan interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) per annum.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 1.1% as oil prices jumped. Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX climbed 1.3% and 1%, respectively. O/R

Embattled data forensics firm Nuix NXL.AX pared gains to close up 23.9%, after briefly surging on takeover speculations but shares dropped after company confirmed it had not received any bid or a written proposal.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.7% higher at 11,757.77 points.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

