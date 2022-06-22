Miners pull Australian shares lower on weak commodity prices

By Navya Mittal

June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday, with mining and gold stocks leading the fall on weak commodity prices, while interest rate hikes and broadening inflationary pressures across the globe kept investors on edge.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.23% lower at 6,508.5, declining for an eighth session in nine.

Global markets were volatile as investors continue to assess how worried they need to be about central banks pushing the world economy into recession as they attempt to curtail red-hot inflation with rate increases. MKTS/GLOB

"Until we see a peak in inflationary pressures or a change in central bank hawkishness, we'd anticipate this volatility to persist and for markets to remain somewhat fraught," said Kerry Craig, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Miners .AXMM slipped 0.37% and were among the top drags on the Australian benchmark, weighed down by weak iron ore prices as worries grew about steel oversupply in China. IRONORE/

However, iron ore behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 0.9% on softer bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, dropped 0.8%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 0.25%. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ, however, gained 1.5%, with oil and gas major Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX up 1.95% and 1.21%, respectively. O/R

In other news, shares of Zip Co ZIP.AX closed 11.4% lower after hitting a six-year low, as the buy-now-pay-later firm said it would increase consumer fee and merchant repricing, among others, to counter the effect of higher interest rates.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.21% lower at 10,678.67.

(Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.