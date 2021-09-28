Miners likely to drag Australian shares lower, NZ down

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, likely dragged down by iron ore and copper miners facing weak commodity prices due to concerns over production curbs from top consumer China.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 118.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 1.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 13,126.00 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

