Miners lift European shares higher; focus on cenbank meetings

Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares ticked up from one-week lows on Tuesday, as investors focussed on crucial central bank meetings this week, while keeping a wary eye on developments around the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.5% as of 0823 GMT, with miners .SXPP, chemical companies .SX4P and food & beverage stocks .SX3P leading early gains.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to signal a faster pullback of asset purchases at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan will also meet to determine the course for their monetary policies into 2022.

European and Wall Street stocks took a hit on Monday after at least one person died in Britain after contracting the Omicron variant, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the rapidly spreading strain.

However, miners .SXPP jumped 1.4% on strong aluminium prices, helping markets rebound. MET/L

ArcelorMittal MT.AS advanced 4.0%, after the world's largest steelmaker said it had entered into repurchase agreements with certain holders of its convertible senior notes for a $395 million buyback programme.

Vifor VIFN.S extended gains from Monday, surging 13.3%, after Australian biopharma giant CSL CSX.AX> said it would buy the Swiss drugmaker for $11.7 billion.

AutoStore Holdings AUTO.OL dropped 13.4%, after British online supermarket group Ocado Group OCDO.L said it won a patent infringement lawsuit filed by the Norwegian robotics firm last year.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.