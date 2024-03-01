News & Insights

Miners lift Australian shares to fresh record highs; traders ponder US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 01, 2024 — 12:59 am EST

By Roshan Thomas

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a record high on Friday, led by gains in mining stocks, while investors analysed U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve officials' comments on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.6% higher at 7,745.6 points. It gained 1.3% for the week, marking its best week since the beginning of February.

The benchmark hit a fresh record high for the second consecutive day.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. inflation accelerated in January, but the annual increase was the lowest in three years, keeping investors' hopes of possible mid-year rate cuts alive.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic comments further boosted sentiment, saying that he expects the U.S. central bank to start cutting rates "in the summer months".

"I think markets are widely anticipating a June or July rate cut from the Fed; our base case scenario will be three cuts in the second-half of 2024," said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AEOTOS Capital.

In Sydney, miners .AXMM rose 2%, snapping three straight weeks of losses, as Chinese manufacturing activity expanded steadily.

Top miners BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX added 2.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their overseas peers higher, ending the day up 1.9%. The sub-index marked its fifth straight week of gains.

ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX and Xero XRO.AX closed 1% and 6% higher, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.9%, snapping three consecutive weeks of losses, as markets await an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements for the second quarter. O/R

Among individual stocks, graphite producer Syrah Resources SYR.AX gained 13.1% after signing an offtake agreement to supply natural graphite with South Korea's Posco Future M 003670.KS.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended largely flat at 11,744.39 points. The benchmark marked its best week since the first week of February.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas and Megha Rani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com))

