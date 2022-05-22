Miners lift Australian shares; new Labor PM Albanese sworn in

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, lifted by mining stocks, while Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the country's 31st prime minister, after nine years of rule by the conservative coalition.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 7,165.40 by 0027 GMT, and eyed its second straight day of gains. In other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 1% to 27,005.85 and S&P E-minis futures EScv1 were up 1%.

Albanese promised a "journey of change" as he vowed to tackle climate change, rising living costs, and inequality.

Australian miners .AXMM climbed 1.1% and touched a more than two-week high after iron ore prices surged on Friday. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose between 0.7% and 2.6%.

Incitec Pivot IPL.AX surged as much as 7.5% and was set to log its best day since November 15 after the fertiliser maker said it would spin-off its explosives manufacturing and fertilisers businesses.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added 0.3%, benefiting from strong oil prices. Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX gained 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. O/R

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ were among the biggest laggards on the local bourse, retreating 0.2% as they tracked Wall Street's weak finish last week. .N

ASX-listed Block SQ2.AX tumbled 4.9%, while WiseTech Global WTC.AX declined 0.2%.

Financials .AXFJ shed 0.1%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX falling 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,327.14.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

