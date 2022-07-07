Miners lift Australian shares, but recession fears linger

By Tejaswi Marthi

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday after a rebound in mining stocks provided some respite, although gains were limited as investors still fretted about a looming global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.8% at 6,648.00 points. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Wednesday.

Equities were caught between growth worries and relief that a slowdown might apply brakes on aggressive rate hikes. Traders also grappled with generally positive U.S. economic data, with solid job openings, and hawkish minutes from the June U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. MKTS/GLOB

Miners .AXMM climbed 2.6% after China iron ore futures DCIOCV1 rose 1.8% even as Beijing faces COVID-19 flare-ups in several areas, stoking concerns over further lockdowns. IRONORE/

"I think mining stocks are still presenting a really good value despite what may or may not happen within China because prices are still high," said Brad Smoling of Smoling Stockbroking.

The mining triumvirate - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX - climbed between 4.4% and 3.1%.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.9% with three of the "Big Four" banks climbing between 1.8% and 0.8%.

The gold sub-index .AXGD emerged as an outlier with a 0.4% dip despite firmer bullion prices. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ recovered from early losses to end the session flat as oil prices bounced back with investor focus shifting to prospects of tight supply. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX was up 0.3%, while Santos STO.AX finished 1.7% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to finish the session at 11,112.16 points.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.