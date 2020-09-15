Miners lead FTSE 100 higher after upbeat China data

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

Sept 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday as upbeat industrial output data from China powered shares of trade-exposed miners, while online supermarket Ocado surged on reporting a jump in quarterly retail sales.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.2% with Rio Tinto RIO.L, BHP Group BHPB.L and Glencore GLEN.L providing the biggest boost.

Ocado Group OCDO.L rose 6.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after saying its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L posted a 52% jump in revenue in the 13 weeks to Aug. 30.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.4%.

The index, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, has underperformed the FTSE 100 this month following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to breach the Brexit treaty with the European Union. The proposal won initial approval in the UK parliament on Monday.

