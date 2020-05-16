Miners in Poland's Silesia region to go back to work next week - PM

Contributors
Joanna Plucinska Reuters
Alicja Ptak Reuters
Published

Miners in Poland's Silesia region, which has seen the largest concentration of coronavirus cases in the country, will be able to return to work on Monday and Tuesday, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Miners in Poland's Silesia region, which has seen the largest concentration of coronavirus cases in the country, will be able to return to work on Monday and Tuesday, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

The virus spread quickly in coal mines in Silesia, which as of Saturday had 138 new cases out of 168 in all of Poland, according to health ministry data.

Silesia has 5,132 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Poland has 18,184 in total and 912 deaths.

Morawiecki said health and safety measures will be taken to allow for the miners to return to work and that there was no need to isolate the region.

"We are coming out of this rut, this difficult epidemic...we are saving hundreds of thousands of jobs here in Silesia," Morawiecki told reporters.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Alicja Ptak Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Joanna.Plucinska@thomsonreuters.com; 0048226539722;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More