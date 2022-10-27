Miners, gold stocks push Aussie shares to 1-1/2 month high

By Tejaswi Marthi

October 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to their highest levels in over a month on Thursday, helped by firm commodity prices, although gains were capped by worries over the country's hotter-than-expected inflation reading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.5% to 6,845.10 points at the close of trading. The benchmark climbed 0.3% on Tuesday.

Domestic mining index .AXMM rose 1.9% as a slew of positive production reports from miners tempered concerns about retreating iron ore prices, which slumped on a gloomy demand outlook for steel-making commodities in top consumer China. IRONORE/

"It is true that there has been a bit of slowdown in terms of demand but most miners performed well and are still on track to meet their annual targets," said Azeem Sheriff, market analyst at CMC Markets.

World's no.4 miner Fortescue Metals FMG.AX reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter shipments and kept its full year forecast unchanged.

Lynas LYC.AX, the biggest rare earths miner outside China, also reported a 34.7% jump in its first-quarter revenue, sending its shares up to their highest level in one and a half months.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 3.7% as bullion prices rose on a weaker dollar, while energy index .AXEJ rose 2.4% as oil prices advanced on strong U.S. crude exports and a weaker U.S. dollar. GOL/O/R

Financials .AXFJ dropped nearly 0.4%, a day after data showed that Australia's inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter, putting pressure on the central bank to return to more aggressive rate hikes.

Shares of three of the four big banks fell between 0.5% and 3.3%, but Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX advanced 0.4%

Meanwhile, shares of Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX tumbled to a record low, after its Medlab Pathology business suffered a data breach that affected about 223,000 accounts, marking corporate Australia's fourth major hack since September.

"If attacks like these keep continuing, there will be a lot of pressure on the companies, especially the financial institutions, to reinforce their cyber security," CMC's Sheriff said.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to finish the session at 11,100.52 points.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

