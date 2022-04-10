Miners, financials lift Australian shares higher

April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped on Monday, after posting their first weekly loss in four, as gains in mining and financial stocks overshadowed mixed signals from Wall Street in the previous session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7,523.2 by 0116 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.47% higher on Friday.

Mining stocks .AXMM, which dropped over 1% last week, climbed as much as 1.1% to hit their highest in nearly a week. IRONORE/

Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX rose 1.2%. Among peers, Rio Tinto RIO.AX added 1.2% and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX gave up 1.1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 2% and hit a one-week high. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Australia's largest listed gold miner, rose 1.4%.

Separately, Australian miner Western Areas WSA.AX agreed to a revised takeover offer from nickel-lithium miner IGO IGO.AX. Shares of IGO and Western Areas rose 3.8% and 5.2%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ rose 1%, lifted by gains in the "Big Four" banks.

National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX advanced 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX added 1.3% and 0.9%.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the country will conduct a general election on May 21.

BlueScope Steel BSL.AX jumped 1.7% set for its best day in one week after signing an agreement to acquire Cornerstone Building Brand's coil coatings business.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 12,017.9.

New Zealand's central bank will likely opt for a modest 25 basis point interest rate hike on April 13 but is set to raise by slightly more this year as a whole than previously thought to head off rapidly-rising inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.