Miners, financials lift Australian shares ahead of June employment data

July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares tracked global markets higher on Thursday, boosted by the gains in miners and financial stocks ahead of key June employment data, while BHP Group rose after the miner reported record full-year iron ore output.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.8% to 7,378.90 by 0045 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.6% on Wednesday.

Global stocks rose overnight after a surprise cooling of UK inflation bolstered the risk-off mood across markets that anticipates the Federal Reserve next week would hike interest rates for the last time this year. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, employment data for June due later in the day will provide investors with crucial information on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary tightening campaign has taken effect in the country.

Financials .AXFJ jumped 1.2%, with all the 'Big Four' banks trading in the positive territory.

Miners .AXMM gained 0.6%, even as iron ore prices slipped. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX jumped 0.3% after the world's largest listed miner reported its highest ever annual iron ore production, helped by the continued ramp up at its South Flank operations in Western Australia.

Peers Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX added 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers higher to jump 0.9% to hit their highest level since Jan. 19 and on track for a sixth straight session of gains.

Shares of Xero XRO.AX and Wisetech Global WTC.AX gained 0.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.7%. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX jumped 0.2%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX shed 5.5%.

Separately, Santos STO.AX fell as much as 1.1% after trimming its production forecast for fiscal 2023, while its second-quarter revenue plunged 28.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,949.12.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.