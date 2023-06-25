Miners, financials drag Australian shares to near 3-month low

June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit an about three-month low on Monday, dragged by the losses in banking and mining stocks, as cautious investors awaited crucial local economic indicators, including inflation data, this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO dropped 0.4% to 7,073.1 by 0043 GMT, its lowest level since March 30. The benchmark closed down 1.3% on Friday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a testimony to U.S. lawmakers last week, suggested that the central bank had not reached the end of its tightening cycle, while he provided reassurance that the Federal Reserve would proceed with caution.

Back in Sydney, miners .AXMM lost around 1%, with iron ore giant BHP Group BHP.AX leading losses. Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ slipped 0.3%, with all of the 'Big Four' banks trading in the red. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX dropped 0.7%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ were flat, with Xero XRO.AX and Megaport MP1.AX falling 0.1% and 3.4%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ lost 0.4%, tracking the broader sombre mood.

Gold stocks .AXGD, however, capped losses on the benchmark, rising 1.1% on bullion's strength. Sub-index heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX gained 1.2%, each.

Metcash MTS.AX jumped 5.3% after the grocery distributor lifted its full-year dividend.

Perenti PRN.AX slumped 10.4% after the diversified miner said it would buy out smaller rival DDH1 DDH.AX in a deal worth A$410 million ($273.84 million). DDH1 shares jumped 7%.

Retail giant Wesfarmers' Australian Pharmaceutical Industries unit will buy aesthetics firm SILK Laser Australia SLA.AX for about A$180 million, the companies said. SILK advanced as much as 17.4% at A$3.31.

Element 25 E25.AX gained 20% after the battery metals producer inked a manganese sulphate supply deal with General Motors GM.N

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,694.9.

($1 = 1.4972 Australian dollars)

