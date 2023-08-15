Miners face 'considerable challenges' meeting demand from US climate law -study

By 2035, demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt is expected to be 23 times higher than in 2021, with copper demand doubling over the same period, the study found. All of the metals are widely used in EVs and other electronics.

The report found that companies have launched at least $400 billion worth of new projects because of IRA-linked incentives, fueling billions of dollars of new minerals demand.

"The IRA is working as intended, as a magnet for investment," said Yergin, the energy historian and host of the annual CERAWeek energy conference.

However, mine permitting issues are hampering the IRA's aims, the report found. Only lithium is expected to be available to U.S. industries in significant quantities due to rising Australian and Chilean supplies, it noted.

Nickel and cobalt supplies are unlikely to satisfy demand, the report found.

"Expediting reform, while making sure the environmental and community aspects remain an important part of the topic, has to be considered," said S&P Global's Mohsen Bonakdarpour, who co-wrote the report.

Recycling, the report found, is unlikely to provide enough raw metals over the next 10 years to match the expected growth in global demand.

S&P warned last year that efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 - the central aim of the Paris Climate Accords often described as "net zero" - are likely to fall short as copper supply fails to match demand.

Washington is likely to expand minerals partnerships as it relies more on imports, the report found. One such deal was signed with Japan in March.

"The global trade in minerals will increasingly reflect the competition between the U.S. and China, as well as Europe, for those supplies," Yergin said. "Mineral supply is going to be increasingly entangled with geopolitics."

