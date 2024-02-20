Miners, energy weigh on Australia shares; bleak earnings dampen mood

By Sneha Kumar

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were relatively unchanged on Tuesday, with losses in domestic miners and energy countering gains in heavyweight financials, as investors exercised caution in an earnings-driven session.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO closed 0.1% down at 7,659 points. The benchmark ended a three-day winning streak.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) meeting in February reiterated the central bank's hawkish stance, indicating a tightening bias and disclosing that the board had even considered raising the cash rate by 25 basis points.

The RBA wants to avoid sending premature signals to the market regarding potential interest rate cuts, as they would have limited impact on containing inflation, which the central bank seeks to rein in, Citi analysts said.

Rate cuts in Australia are unlikely to occur before the U.S., Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics said. Therefore, the RBA is expected to maintain its current interest rate stance for longer than anticipated, Somasundaram added.

Miners .AXMM lost 1.2%, marking their worst session since Feb. 5 as iron ore and metals prices extended losses on demand concerns arising from top consumer China.IRONORE/MET/L

BHP Group BHP.AX dropped 1.1%, in line with the prices of commodities, as the world's largest listed miner reported a half-year profit that barely grew.

In contrast, financials .AXFJ rose 0.4%, though top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX lost 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, Star Entertainment SGR.AX closed at a record low after a second enquiry was initiated into its Sydney casino.

Shares of Suncorp SUN.AX surged to their highest level since September 2018 after the competition tribunal approved the $3.2 billion sale of its banking business to ANZ Group ANZ.AX.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50fell 0.7% to 11,571.22 points.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

