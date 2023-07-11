Miners, energy stocks push Australian shares higher ahead of US inflation data

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by mining and energy stocks, but investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data which will determine the Federal Reserve's path on its rate hiking cycle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced 0.6% to 7,155.50 points at 1228 GMT in their second session of gains. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Tuesday.

The U.S. consumer price data due later on Wednesday will provide clues on whether price pressures have cooled in the country and if the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its rate hiking cycle.

Investors digested recent comments from Federal Reserve officials who said the level of inflation warranted additional rate hikes, but the central bank is nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which is likely to keep it unchanged at 5.50%, according to a Reuters poll.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.1% to 11,898.43 points in their third session of losses.

Back in Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM gained 1.3% in their second session of gains, with sector-major BHP Ltd BHP.AX rising 1.4%.

Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 1.1% after the company said it would build a hydrogen plant in Gladstone, Queensland along with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation 8053.T.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 2.2% in their best session since June 16, tracking a surge in oil prices. O/R

Shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX climbed 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

Heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ climbed 0.4%, with the so-called "big four" banks jumping between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ gained 0.1%, tracking their Wall Street peers higher.

Gold stocks .AXGD traded in the negative territory.

Shares of Megaport MP1.AXextended previous session's gains to add 9.5%, while also topping ASX 200 charts after the company upgraded its EBITDA guidance for FY23 and FY24.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.