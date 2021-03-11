Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6% March 11 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Thursday, as higher commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks after the United States moved to pass a massive stimulus bill, while online trading platform IG jumped on a surge in third-quarter revenue. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index <.FTSE> rose 0.4%, with mining stocks, including Rio Tinto <RIO.L>, Anglo American <AAL.L> and BHP Group <BHPB.L>, gaining between 1.2% and 2.6%. [MET/L] Oil heavyweights BP <BP.L> and Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L> were also among the biggest boosts as oil prices rose. [O/R] The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. [nL1N2L811C] The slow start to 2021 for Britain's housing market stretched into February, before Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced new measures that could revive a property boom that began after the first COVID lockdown last year, a survey showed. [nL8N2L85BK] The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index <.FTMC> rose 0.6%, led by industrials stocks. Supermarket group Morrisons <MRW.L> fell 0.2%, after its annual profit halved as a COVID-19-related jump in sales was more than offset by the huge extra costs of the crisis. [nL8N2L91L1 IG Group <IGG.L> rose 4.4%, after a surge in third-quarter revenue despite a tough comparative, driven by high levels of trading during the period that saw a so-called retail frenzy in financial markets. [nL4N2L91TE] (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;)) (( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: <.FTT1X> FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: <.FTSC> FTSE 250 index: <.FTMC> FTSE 350 index: <.FTLC> Market digest: <.AD.L> Top 10 by vol: <.AV.L> Top price gainers: <.NG.L> Top % gainers: <.PG.L> Top price losers: <.NL.L> Top % losers: <.PL.L> * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT] and [GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: <UKEQ> By sector: <FTAX> * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ <EUR/EQUITY> FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... <.FTEU3> DJ STOXX index................................... <.STOXX> Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ <.PGL.STOXXS> Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... <.PGL.STOXXES> Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. <.PGL.FTEU3S> Top 25 European pct gainers.................... <.PG.PEUR> Top 25 European pct losers..................... <.PL.PEUR>)) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

