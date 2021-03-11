RIO

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

British shares rose on Thursday, as higher commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks after the United States moved to pass a massive stimulus bill, while online trading platform IG jumped on a surge in third-quarter revenue.

    * FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

    March 11 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Thursday, as
higher commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks after
the United States moved to pass a massive stimulus bill, while
online trading platform IG jumped on a surge in third-quarter
revenue. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index <.FTSE> rose 0.4%, with mining
stocks, including Rio Tinto <RIO.L>, Anglo American <AAL.L> and
BHP Group <BHPB.L>, gaining between 1.2% and 2.6%. [MET/L]
    Oil heavyweights BP <BP.L> and Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L>
were also among the biggest boosts as oil prices rose. [O/R]
    The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on
Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in
American history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
[nL1N2L811C]
    The slow start to 2021 for Britain's housing market
stretched into February, before Finance Minister Rishi Sunak
announced new measures that could revive a property boom that
began after the first COVID lockdown last year, a survey showed.
[nL8N2L85BK]
    The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index <.FTMC> rose
0.6%, led by industrials stocks.
    Supermarket group Morrisons <MRW.L> fell 0.2%, after its
annual profit halved as a COVID-19-related jump in sales was
more than offset by the huge extra costs of the crisis.
[nL8N2L91L1
    IG Group <IGG.L> rose 4.4%, after a surge in third-quarter
revenue despite a tough comparative, driven by high levels of
trading during the period that saw a so-called retail frenzy in
financial markets. [nL4N2L91TE]
    
    
    
    


