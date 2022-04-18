Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares to over 3-month high

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Tuesday, led by strength in mining and energy stocks on strong commodity prices, while investors awaited the minutes of the central bank's most recent policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.7% to 7,575.40 to hit its highest since Jan. 5 by 0042 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Thursday. The market was closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Miners rose as much as 2% to hit a record high on strong iron ore prices, supported by hopes of additional stimulus from top importer China, which is seeing risks of a sharp economic slowdown due to COVID-19 lockdowns. IRONORE/

The mining trio - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX - advanced between 0.9% and 1.9%

Investors are also looking forward to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) minutes of policy meeting earlier this month, where it kept interest rates unchanged but opened its doors for tightening monetary policy, noting that inflation was likely to rise further.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained as much as 1.4%, to hit a more than two-year high, tracking an uptick in oil prices as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply. O/R

Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX rose as much as 1.4% to hit its highest since Nov. 21, after it confirmed it was in talks with multiple parties for a potential sale of assets and businesses of its investment management unit.

Gold stocks .AXGD also aided sentiment, extending gains into a seventh session, up 1.3%, as bullion prices rose amid concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation. GOL/

Index heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX were up 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.6%, with the big four banks rising between 0.1% and 0.8%

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,841.3.

