Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares despite recession jitters

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, as strong commodity prices lifted miners and energy stocks, even as some investors remained on the sidelines about a potential global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.2%, as of 0014 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Tuesday.

Still, markets globally were weighed down by hawkish comments from the Fed president of St. Louis and Chicago who made case for the U.S. central bank to have more rate hikes and increase interest rates by another percentage point this year, fuelling worries about global recession.

Australian energy stocks .AXEJ led the gains on the domestic benchmark with a 2.5% jump, as supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian lifted oil prices. O/R

Oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX advanced 3.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM added 1.5% as iron ore futures rose after top steel producer China resumed ramping up output to cash in on increased construction activity. IRONORE/

Sector majors BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 2.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

The technology sub-index .AXIJ tracked a sharp drop in its Wall Street peers and slipped 0.6%. .N

Software company Megaport MP1.AX slumped nearly 2% to lead the laggards in the sub-index, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX gained 0.9%.

Gold .AXGD edged lower with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, falling 0.6%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ slipped 1% to be the top percentage losers. Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX.AX tumbled up to 14.1%, their sharpest drop since mid-March, after the Australia-based drugmaker withdrew its application to market its prostate cancer imaging product, Illuccix, in Europe.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11251.52 points.

