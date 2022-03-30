Miners, energy stocks lift Australia shares as commodity prices firm

March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by mining and energy stocks as global commodity prices firmed, though investors remained cautious about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose around 0.4% to 7,541.7 by 1200 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.7% on Wednesday.

Risk sentiment was, however, kept under check by concerns that looming inflationary pressures could potentially lead to derailment of economic recovery amid talks of rate hikes and cross-border tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Leading gains, miners .AXMM jumped as much as 3% to hit a record high, supported by sustained firm iron ore prices on hopes of additional stimulus in China to battle its new surge in COVID-19 cases. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals GroupFMG.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX climbed between 2.7% and 3.8%

Additionally, an uptick in Brent crude prices due to the possibility of more sanctions against Russia, pushed up local energy stocks as much as 1.8% to post their biggest intraday jump in a week. O/R

Index majors Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX and Beach Energy firmed around 1.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD also edged up about 1%, as market players flocked the safe-haven asset over renewed doubts on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, with Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX rising nearly 1%.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks .AXIJ slumped 1.5%, tracking their U.S. peers on the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX and WiseTech Global Ltd WTC.AX losing about 2.7% and 1%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell about 0.4% to 12,043.5, with Air New Zealand AIR.NZ hitting a nearly two-year low, after it announced plans to raise $1.53 billion to help position its recovery on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

