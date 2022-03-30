RIO

Miners, energy stocks lift Australia shares as commodity prices firm

Contributor
Archishma Iyer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by mining and energy stocks as global commodity prices firmed, though investors remained cautious about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by mining and energy stocks as global commodity prices firmed, though investors remained cautious about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose around 0.4% to 7,541.7 by 1200 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.7% on Wednesday.

Risk sentiment was, however, kept under check by concerns that looming inflationary pressures could potentially lead to derailment of economic recovery amid talks of rate hikes and cross-border tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Leading gains, miners .AXMM jumped as much as 3% to hit a record high, supported by sustained firm iron ore prices on hopes of additional stimulus in China to battle its new surge in COVID-19 cases. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals GroupFMG.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX climbed between 2.7% and 3.8%

Additionally, an uptick in Brent crude prices due to the possibility of more sanctions against Russia, pushed up local energy stocks as much as 1.8% to post their biggest intraday jump in a week. O/R

Index majors Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX and Beach Energy firmed around 1.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD also edged up about 1%, as market players flocked the safe-haven asset over renewed doubts on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, with Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX rising nearly 1%.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks .AXIJ slumped 1.5%, tracking their U.S. peers on the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX and WiseTech Global Ltd WTC.AX losing about 2.7% and 1%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell about 0.4% to 12,043.5, with Air New Zealand AIR.NZ hitting a nearly two-year low, after it announced plans to raise $1.53 billion to help position its recovery on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP AIR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters