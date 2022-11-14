Miners, energy stocks drag Australian shares lower as investors assess Fed comments

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched down on Tuesday, as solid gains in banking and healthcare stocks were offset by losses in heavyweight miners and energy firms, while investors gauged U.S. Federal Reserve comments on interest rate hike path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.1% to 7,136.60 by 0018 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Monday.

Investors are assessing comments from Fed officials that indicated the U.S. central bank could slow down its rate hikes, improving risk sentiment across Wall Street indexes overnight and global markets. MKTS/GLOB.N

In Australia, a G20 summit meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping - the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained relations - will also be on investors' radar.

China earlier in the week eased off some of its COVID-19 restrictions, sending industrial metals prices higher and improving prospects for Australia's heavyweight mining sector, which exports heavily to China.

Miners .AXMM, which gained 7.6% over the prior two sessions, declined 2% on Tuesday.

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals GRoup FMG.AX lost between 1.9% and 2.5%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.5% after oil prices slipped, as surging COVID-19 cases in China dampened hopes of a swift reopening of the world's biggest crude importer's economy.

Meanwhile, shareholders in Australia's top power producer, AGL Energy AGL.AX approved all four directors proposed by top shareholder Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.8%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX jumped as much as 2% after the country's largest lender reported a better-than-expected cash earnings for the first quarter.

Country's top fertiliser maker, Incitec Pivot IPL.AX was up 10% on strong fiscal 2022 results and receiving offers for its ammonia manufacturing facility in Louisiana, making it the top gainer on the benchmark.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.25% at 11,259.81.

