Miners, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks on weak commodity prices, while overnight Wall Street losses also weighed on sentiment amid rising fears of a global economic slowdown due to aggressive interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO, .AXJO fell 0.37% to 6,972.6 by 0118 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

World stocks tumbled overnight, as investors worried about continued U.S. and European interest rate hikes, while data in the U.S. showed a rise in job openings, fuelling fears the Federal Reserve has another reason to maintain its aggressive path of rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB.N

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the top losers on the Australian benchmark index, shedding 2.9% after oil prices slipped overnight on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation's crude exports. O/R

Sector leaders Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropped 4% and 2.9%, respectively, with Woodside eyeing its worst day since July 21.

Export-reliant miners .AXMM slipped 1.6% as iron ore futures tumbled amid renewed worries over COVID-19 curbs and steel output restrictions in top producer China. IRONORE/

Sector behemoths BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX shed between 2.1% and 4.5%.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.3%, paring losses made in early trade, with three of the so-called "Big Four" banks rising above 0.5% each.

Among individual stocks, Australian gambling firm PointsBet Holdings PBH.AX fell 10.9%, its biggest drop in a month after reporting a widened net loss of A$267.7 million ($183.56 million) in fiscal 2022, from a loss of A$188.7 million a year ago.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.14% to 11,632.8.

($1 = 1.4584 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.