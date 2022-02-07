Miners drive rebound in European stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 7 (Reuters) - European shares rebounded on Monday after five straight weeks of falls, as gains in mining stocks and positive earnings reports outweighed worries of a looming policy tightening cycle and geopolitical tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX inched up 0.1% after losing 0.7% last week.

Miners .SXPP led the rebound, adding 1.2% as aluminium prices in China jumped 3%, bolstered by supply concerns and expectations of strong demand, while Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose after the state planner called for faster infrastructure construction. IRNMET/L

Rio Tinto RIO.L and Anglo American AAL.L gained 1.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, jumped 4.7% after confirming an 85% rise in quarterly profit and reiterating higher full-year earnings estimates on solid metal prices and strong output.

French automotive group Faurecia EPED.PA advanced 3.1% after saying it would aim for sales of above 33 billion euros ($37.72 billion) in 2025, at an operating profit margin of more than 8.5%.

