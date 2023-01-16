Miners drag Australian shares lower on China COVID worries

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, pulled down by mining stocks after China reported a sharp rise in COVID-related deaths since abandoning its zero-COVID policy last month, while miner Rio Tinto reported quarterly production slightly ahead of estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.2% to 7,375.1 by 2331 GMT after a four-session winning streak. It had hit a seven-month high on Monday.

Miners .AXMM were the top losers on the benchmark with a drop of 1.3% after China said nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month.

Mining companies BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX dropped 1.7% and 3%, respectively.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX declined 1.1% after the miner hinted that China's reopening from COVID restrictions was set to raise near-term risks of labour and supply chain shortages.

Energy stocks .AXEJ declined 0.8%, with oil and gas giants Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX falling 0.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD declined nearly 1% on weak bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, slipped 1.5%. GOL/

Among individual stocks, electronics retailer JB HI-FI JBH.AX advanced 3.6% and was the top gainer on the index, while Link Administration LNK.AX dropped 0.3% after its UK-based Link Fund Solutions was served a group action lawsuit by law firm Leigh Day in England.

Origin Energy ORG.AX skidded 2.1% as the power producer extended exclusivity period for the Brookfield-led consortium to finalise its A$15.5 billion ($10.79 billion) buyout bid.

Australia will report its December unemployment rate on Thursday. Analysts at ANZ see a continued tightness in the labour market and expect the unemployment rate to come in at 3.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.4% to 11,852.73. The country's business confidence hit its lowest level since 1974 in the fourth quarter, as companies grappled with higher interest rates, cost pressures and soft demand.

($1 = 1.4368 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

