Miners drag Australian shares lower ahead of crucial inflation data

By Adwitiya Srivastava

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses to a second session on Friday, weighed down by mining stocks, as investors remained cautious ahead of crucial domestic inflation data due next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1.2% lower at 6900.7 points, posting its worst week since Sept. 22.

Investors anxiously await the country's inflation data for the third quarter on Oct.25 to gauge the trajectory of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) upcoming monetary policy decision.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said additional interest rate hikes could be warranted, amplifying investors' concerns.

Meanwhile, Australia's employment data, released on Thursday, showed signs of a highly constrained job market.

"Heading into the November meeting, we think next week's CPI is therefore shaping to be the key release - particularly after an increased emphasis on data-dependency in the October Minutes," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"We see upside risk to RBA forecasts across headline and core inflation, and think this will drive a rate hike at the November meeting," they added.

On the benchmark, heavyweight miners .AXMM led losses, dropping 1.7%, with sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AXsliding 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJdeclined 1.3%, logging their worst week since Aug. 18, with the 'Big Four' banks sinking between 1.2% and 1.8%.

In contrast, energy .AXEJ and gold stocks .AXGD rose 0.2% each, as oil prices rose on fears of potential supply disruptions amid the Middle East conflict, with investors flocking towards gold for safety. O/RGOL/

Among individual companies, shares of Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX slumped as much as 35% on Friday, falling the most in almost nine years and topping losses on the benchmark, after it announced a discounted share placement.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.3% lower at 10994.0800, closing its worst week since Sept. 30, 2022.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.