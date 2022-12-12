Miners drag Australian shares down ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Echha Jain

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed nearly half a percent lower on Monday, dragged by heavyweight mining stocks, as cautious investors eyed U.S. inflation data to get clues on the Federal Reserve's policy stance at its meeting later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.5% lower at 7,180.80. The benchmark ended 0.5% higher on Friday.

The U.S. inflation data is due on Tuesday, and any signs of sticky inflation could alter the Fed's view on dialling back of its aggressive policy tightening. .N

Analysts widely expect a 50 basis point hike on Thursday, down from a string of exceptionally outsized 75 basis point hikes over the past four meetings.

Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said the market hopes to get a bit of a pause from the Fed over the Christmas break.

Miners .AXMM fell 1.7%, with index heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX losing between 0.7% and 1.5%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 3.2%, making them the top percentage losers on the benchmark, as gold prices inched lower. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.2%, pushed by a 0.4% jump in Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX.

Tyro Payments TYR.AX slumped 19.5% after rejecting a fresh A$875 million ($592.64 million) proposal from Potentia Capital and ceasing talks with Westpac WBC.AX.

Local energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1.2% as oil prices rose after a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut oil production. O/R

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said the country will cap coal and gas prices for a year to cut utility bills for households and businesses hit by soaring prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.8% to finish the session at 11,506.45.

($1 = 1.4765 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

