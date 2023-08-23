Miners, banks push Australian shares higher; Woolworths shines

By John Biju

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday as gains in heavyweight miners and financials outweighed losses in energy and technology stocks, while retail giant Woolworths jumped after reporting higher annual profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.4% higher at 7,148.4, posting its best day since Aug. 15.

Shares of Woolworths WOW.AX rose 3.5% after the country's largest supermarket chain posted a 4.6% rise in full-year underlying profit as price increases more than offset rising costs.

Meanwhile, Santos STO.AX closed 1% lower after Australia's second-largest independent gas producer posted a 37% slump in its first-half profit, dented by weaker realised prices and production.

Globally, investors are awaiting more direction on interest rates from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this week.

"Powell's speech at Jackson Hole will focus on the longer-term view of rates and, in particular, how the neutral rate may have changed, rather than focusing on short-term policy changes," said Kerry Craig, aglobal marketstrategist at J.P Morgan.

"The Fed could still raise rates later this year, but it will keep its options open at the September meeting, preferring to hold rates and wait for further confirmation on the inflation outlook."

In Australia, mining stocks .AXMM rose 1.4% to post their best session since July 26, helped by a rise in iron ore prices on optimism over China demand prospects. BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 1.9% and 2.4%, respectively. IRONORE/

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.6%, with the so called "big four" banks up between 0.4% and 1.3%.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 0.9%, tracking an uptick in bullion prices. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 1%, while technology stocks .AXIJ slumped 5.3%.

In other news, APA Group APA.AX said it would acquire Alinta Energy's power assets in Western Australia's Pilbara region for A$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion) including debt.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 advanced 0.8% to 11,571.93.

