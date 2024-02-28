Miners, banks pull down Australian shares; US inflation data in focus

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by losses in miners and banks, while investors globally awaited a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day for further clues on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin cutting interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.2% at 7,642.700, as of 0012 GMT. The benchmark closed flat on Wednesday.

Heavyweight mining stocks were the top drags, declining 0.9% in what could be their fifth straight session of losses. BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX declined up to 1% each, while Fortescue FMG.AX shed as much as 2.2%.

Diversified miner South32 S32.AX jumped as much as 5.3% and was on track for its biggest daily gain in nearly a year, after the company announced the divestment of its flagship Illawarra metallurgical coal project in New South Wales for $1.65 billion. The stock was among the top 10 gainers in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, investors globally awaited the Fed's preferred inflation measure for further direction after a slew of strong data, including inflation, prompted them to pare back interest rate cut expectations for this year. A soft inflation report could reinforce expectations of an early Fed rate cut.

Back in Sydney, banks .AXFJ slipped 0.4%, with Suncorp Group SUN.AX losing 2.7%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX shed 0.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ shed up to 0.6% after crude oil prices settled lower overnight as the Fed held firm on its decision to hold off cutting interest rates in the near future. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Paladin Energy PDN.AX were among the top losers, losing about 0.3% each.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 lost 0.6% to 11,696.68, a day after the central bank held its cash rate steady at 5.5%.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand reiterated the need to keep policy restrictive for a while to bring inflation below the top-end of its 1%-3% target band.

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

