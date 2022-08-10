BHP

Miners, banks lift Australian shares to over two-month high

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares hit a more than two-month high on Thursday, boosted by banking and mining stocks, a day after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rate hikes.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a more than two-month high on Thursday, boosted by banking and mining stocks, a day after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.9% to 7,056.20 by 0036 GMT, its highest level since June 9. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Wednesday.

In other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.7% to 27,819.33, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 inched up 0.2%.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July, prompting bets that the Fed will likely hike rates at a slower pace than previously expected. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, financials .AXFJ advanced 0.9%. The country's four largest banks added between 0.6% and 1.3%.

Miners .AXMM climbed 1% even as iron ore prices fell overnight due to uncertainty over demand prospects in top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Among heavyweights, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gained 1.1%, each, while rival Rio Tinto RIO.AX tumbled 3.2% on trading ex-dividend.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street counterparts higher to rise 2.2%. The sub-index was on track to mark its best say since Aug. 4.

Software maker Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX were up 2.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX retreated 2.6%, following a drop of nearly a quarter in its half-year profit.

James Hardie Industries JHX.AX advanced 2.1%, after the Australian building materials giant said it was in the final stages of selecting a new chief executive officer.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% to 11,821.52.

The country's house prices fell in July with the median price recording its first annual fall since 2011, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand said.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP RIO AMP JHX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters