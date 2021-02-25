Miners, banks lead European markets higher as Fed calms inflation woes

European shares rose on Thursday, led by sectors deemed to benefit from a broader economic recovery as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would maintain a loose monetary policy, while Standard Chartered fell as its annual profit slumped.

The British lender STAN.L lost 2.8% even as it restored its dividend and reaffirmed its long-term profit goals in a show of confidence about its ability to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wider European banking index .SX7P, however, added 1.1%, benefiting from higher bond yields, which have risen on bets of a pickup in inflation with an improvement in the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.5% by 0804 GMT, with mining .SXKP and energy .SXEP stocks also tracking gains in commodity prices. MET/LO/R

All eyes later in the day will be on February consumer confidence data from the euro zone.

In a slew of corporate earnings reports, Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest brewer, tumbled 4.4% even as it reported a higher-than-expected core quarterly profit.

