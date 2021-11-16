Miners, banks drag Australia shares lower

By Riya Sharma

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian stocks ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by heavyweight miners and major lenders, following soft leads from commodity markets and as the central bank acknowledged rising inflationary pressures even as it talked down the threat of rate hikes next year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.67% to close at 7,420.4 points. The benchmark rose 0.36% on Monday.

Australia's central bank does not expect price pressures to force interest rate hikes before 2024. However, it seems to be alerted to risks in its inflation forecasts as it acknowledges an upward shift in the distribution of possible outcomes.

"Inflation worries appear to be overpowering the Australian share market despite a dovish projection on the interest rate from the central bank," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group said.

"With Westpac raising its fixed mortgage rates for the third time in a month, the ultra-low interest rates seem to be nearing their end."

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.38%, dragged by declines in the 'big four' banks in response to inflation worries, with the country's largest lender Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX giving up as much as 0.9%.

Major miners .AXMM fell 1.66%, as iron ore prices continued to soften, with global miners BHP Group BHP.AX down 2.6% and Rio Tinto RIO.AX down 2.2%. IRONORE/

Diversified miner Iluka Resources ILU.AX fell by 4.1%, while iron ore producer Mount Gibson Iron Ltd MGX.AX skidded 6.4%.

Technology .AXIJ was the only sector to resist, rising 0.18%, led by data centre operator NEXTDC Ltd NXT.AX, up 1.8%, followed by sector heavyweight Afterpay Ltd APT.AX, gaining 1.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.48% to finish the session at 12,902.7 points.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.