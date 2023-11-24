Miners, banks boost Australian shares; key economic data in focus

By Roshan Thomas

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares clocked modest gains on Friday, pushed up by heavyweight mining, banking and energy stocks, while investors awaited key domestic data due next week for insights on the central bank's monetary policy path.

The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.2% higher at 7,040.8 points. It ended the week marginally lower.

Investors await retail sales and monthly inflation data next week which would provide insights into the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy decision on Dec. 5.

The RBA over the past few days has been ringing warning bells over inflation being driven by domestic demand, which would require a more "substantial" monetary response, lending more importance to the upcoming data.

Analysts at Westpac in a note said they "anticipate a deceleration in inflation and the labour market in Q4 and beyond, and so continue to expect the cash rate will remain at its current level until Q3 2024".

Westpac predicts the rate cutting cycle will begin after the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ were the top percentage gainers in the benchmark, advancing 1.3% on investor speculation over whether OPEC+ would agree to further production cuts. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX both advanced 1.0% and 1.4% respectively.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM advanced 0.1%, with mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue FMG.AX adding between 0.1% and 0.3%.

The financial index .AXFJ rose 0.4% to its highest close since Nov. 9, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX gaining 0.7% and Westpac WBC.AX ending 0.1% higher.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,211.22. It ended the week 0.3% higher, its fourth consecutive week of gains.

Investors also await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) monetary policy decision on Nov. 29.

The RBNZ is expected to hold its overnight cash rate at its prevailing near 15-year high for a fourth straight meeting, and at least through mid-2024, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.