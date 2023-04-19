Miners and gold stocks drag Australian shares lower as inflationary woes weigh

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Thursday, led by the losses in mining and gold stocks, as high inflation and cash rate environment weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,360.1 by 0037 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.1% on Wednesday.

Wall Street ended little unchanged overnight post a slew of mixed earnings reports from big U.S. companies. .N

In Sydney, miners .AXMM were the top laggards on the benchmark due to a fall in iron-ore prices overnight. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP Group FMG.AX fell 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropped more than 2% after the world's largest iron-ore producer flagged inflationary worries despite a record Pilbara shipments quarter.

Gold stocks also fell 1.1% after the bullion lost shine as U.S. yields rose. GOL/

Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star NST.AX lost 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 1.2% after oil prices fell 2% on fears of a potential rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX lost 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ capped gains on the benchmark, falling 0.1%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX dropped 1.6%, while Megaport MP1.AX edged down 0.7%.

Capping losses, banks .AXFJ rose 0.6% as UK inflation data on Wednesday bolstered the case for future rate hikes from central banks, which is expected to aid local financials.

All of the "Big Four" banks traded in the green.

Real estate .AXRE and healthcare stocks .AXHJ added 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Lithium miner Allkem AKE.AX dropped 5.2% despite posting a higher revenue and improved production.

The local competition regulator blocked the acquisition of Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX by bigger peer Qantas Airways QAN.AX. Qantas was up 0.6%, while Alliance plunged more than 7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.2% at 11,897.

