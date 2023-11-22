Miners and energy stocks drag Australian shares lower

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday led by the losses in miners and energy stocks, a day after country's top central banker warned that inflation required substantial policy response.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.6% to 7,031.50 by 0010 GMT, with most major sectors in red. The benchmark ended almost flat on Wednesday.

In a hawkish sounding speech on policy, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock warned inflation had become increasingly driven by domestic demand rather than temporary supply chain pressures, requiring a more "substantial" response from interest rates.

"Markets currently price no hike at the next meeting on 5 December, but a 50% chance of one by March 2024," analysts at Westpac said in a note.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners .AXMM led the losses with a 1.1% fall, with copper prices retreating on Wednesday on a firmer dollar. MET/L

Top miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX were down 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

Local energy stocks .AXEJ were down 0.9% with oil prices declining nearly 1% on Wednesday, as OPEC+ producers unexpectedly delayed a meeting on production cuts. O/R

Sector majors Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX were 1.1% lower, each.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 0.8% as gold prices fell below the key $2,000 per ounce level. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX, one of country's top gold miners fell 1.4%.

Appen APX.AX plunged more than 38% to their lowest in more than 8 years, as the AI firm closed a part of its equity raising amid a bleak earnings outlook.

Wealth manager AMP AMP.AX was the top gainer on the ASX 200 benchmark index, after settling the class action proceedings. Shares were up 4.7%.

In New Zealand, benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,149.17.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

