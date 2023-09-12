Miners and banks drag Australian shares lower; focus on US inflation data

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by the declines in mining and banking stocks, while cautious investors awaited key U.S. inflation data that could give hints on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.6% to 7,162.4 by 0042 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Tuesday.

Investors awaited cues from U.S. inflation data due to be released later in the day to understand the way forward for the Fed's monetary policy. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM led declines, falling 0.6% as copper prices slipped due to a stronger dollar. MET/L

Mining heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX fell 0.7%, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX lost 0.6% and 1.5% each.

Financials .AXFJ and gold stocks .AXGD dropped more than 0.4%, with ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX rising about 0.1% and the other three of the 'big four' banks falling between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Gold sub-index majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX declined 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.7% on strong oil prices, as OPEC sees tight supplies and is optimistic about resilience in energy demand in major economies. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos rose 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

The High Court of Australia upheld ruling against Qantas Airways QAN.AX, dismissing their appeal against a finding that stated breaching of law by the country's flagship carrier by firing nearly 1,700 employees during the pandemic, the Transport Workers Union said. Shares of the company were up 0.6%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,281.01.

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

