Mineralys Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 12, 2025

Mineralys Therapeutics will report Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 12, 2025.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the financial markets open on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.















Wednesday, February 12















th















@ 8:30 a.m. ET



















Domestic:





1-800-717-1738









International:





1-646-307-1865









Webcast:







Link











A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “



News & Events



” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.







About Mineralys Therapeutics







Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit



https://mineralystx.com



. Follow Mineralys on



LinkedIn



and



Twitter



.







Contact:









Investor Relations









investorrelations@mineralystx.com









Media Relations







Tom Weible





Elixir Health Public Relations





Phone: (1) 515-707-9678





Email:



tweible@elixirhealthpr.com





