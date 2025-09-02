Mineralys Therapeutics Prices Upsized Public Offering Of 9.80 Mln At $25.50/shr

(RTTNews) - Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS) announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of about 9.80 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.50 per share.

The company expects aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, to be approximately $250.0 million.

In addition, Mineralys has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.47 million shares of its common stock. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Mineralys. The offering is expected to close on or about September 4, 2025.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Mineralys intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund clinical development of lorundrostat, including research and development and manufacturing, and pre-commercialization activities, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.