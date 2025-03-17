Mineralys Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 Trial Data on Lorundrostat for Uncontrolled Hypertension at ACC.25

Mineralys Therapeutics will present Phase 2 trial data on lorundrostat for hypertension at ACC.25 in Chicago.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present data from its Phase 2 Advance-HTN trial on lorundrostat, a novel aldosterone synthase inhibitor for treating uncontrolled and resistant hypertension, at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session & Expo in Chicago from March 29-31, 2025. The presentation, led by Luke Laffin from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, will focus on the efficacy of lorundrostat alongside a standardized antihypertensive medication regimen. Lorundrostat demonstrates a significant reduction in aldosterone levels and has shown promising results in previous trials for blood pressure reduction. Mineralys is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, that focuses on addressing conditions related to dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Potential Positives

Data from the Phase 2 Advance-HTN trial will be presented in a late-breaking clinical trials session at a prestigious medical conference (ACC.25), highlighting the significance of lorundrostat in treating uncontrolled hypertension.

The presentation of lorundrostat's efficacy and safety at a major scientific event enhances the visibility of Mineralys Therapeutics and may attract interest from investors and potential collaborators.

The study reportedly shows a clinically meaningful reduction in blood pressure, which could support lorundrostat's potential impact on the treatment of hypertension and related conditions.

Potential Negatives

Potential delays and uncertainties surrounding the development and regulatory approval of lorundrostat, as indicated by the numerous risks mentioned in the forward-looking statements section, could negatively impact investor confidence.

Adverse events associated with lorundrostat, including hyponatremia and other side effects, may raise concerns about the safety and efficacy of the drug, potentially affecting future market acceptance.

The company’s future performance is heavily dependent on the success of a single product, lorundrostat, which poses a significant risk if clinical trials do not yield favorable results.

FAQ

What is lorundrostat and its purpose?

Lorundrostat is an oral aldosterone synthase inhibitor developed to treat uncontrolled hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

When will the Advance-HTN trial data be presented?

The Advance-HTN trial data will be presented at the ACC.25 session on March 29, 2025.

How does lorundrostat work?

Lorundrostat reduces aldosterone levels by inhibiting the CYP11B2 enzyme responsible for its production, helping manage hypertension.

What are the potential side effects of lorundrostat?

Potential side effects include increased serum potassium, decreased estimated glomerular filtration rate, urinary tract infections, and hypertension.

Where is Mineralys Therapeutics located?

Mineralys Therapeutics is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and focuses on developing treatments for hypertension and related conditions.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RADNOR, Pa., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that data from the Phase 2 Advance-HTN trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of lorundrostat for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN) will be presented in a late-breaking clinical trials session at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.25), which is being held in Chicago on March 29-31, 2025.









Details for the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Abstract:

























Abstract Title:





Efficacy of Lorundrostat, A Novel Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor, In Patients With Uncontrolled Hypertension On A Standardized Antihypertensive Medication Regimen









Presenter:





Luke Laffin, Advance-HTN Investigators, Cleveland Clinic Foundation









Session Date/Time:





Saturday, March 29



th



from 1:45 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. CT









Session Title:





Late-Breaking Clinical Trials III (Session 104)









Session Location:





Main Tent, North Hall B























About Lorundrostat







Lorundrostat is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) and resistant hypertension (rHTN) as well as chronic kidney disease (CKD). Lorundrostat was designed to reduce aldosterone levels by inhibiting CYP11B2, the enzyme responsible for its production. Lorundrostat has 374-fold selectivity for aldosterone-synthase inhibition versus cortisol-synthase inhibition in vitro, an observed half-life of 10-12 hours and demonstrated approximately a 70% reduction in plasma aldosterone concentration in hypertensive subjects.





In a Phase 2, proof-of-concept trial (Target-HTN) in uncontrolled or resistant hypertensive subjects, once-daily lorundrostat demonstrated clinically meaningful blood pressure reduction in both automated office blood pressure measurement and 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Adverse events observed were a modest increase in serum potassium, decrease in estimated glomerular filtration rate, urinary tract infection and hypertension with one serious adverse event possibly related to study drug being hyponatremia.







About Mineralys







Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit



https://mineralystx.com



. Follow Mineralys on



LinkedIn



and



Twitter



.







Forward Looking Statements







Mineralys Therapeutics cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential therapeutic benefits of lorundrostat; the Company’s expectation that aldosterone synthase inhibitors with an SGLT2 inhibitor may provide additive clinical benefits to patients; the Company’s expectation that Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN may serve as pivotal trials in any submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA); the Company’s ability to evaluate lorundrostat as a potential treatment for CKD, uHTN, rHTN or OSA in patients with hypertension; the planned future clinical development of lorundrostat and the timing thereof; and the expected timing of commencement and enrollment of patients in clinical trials and topline results from clinical trials. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our future performance is dependent entirely on the success of lorundrostat; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and nonclinical studies; later developments with the FDA may be inconsistent with the feedback from the completed end of Phase 2 meeting, including whether the proposed pivotal program will support registration of lorundrostat which is a review issue with the FDA upon submission of an NDA; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research and clinical and nonclinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of lorundrostat that may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; unfavorable results from clinical trials and nonclinical studies; results of prior clinical trials and studies of lorundrostat are not necessarily predictive of future results; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to any pandemic or future public health concerns; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our reliance on our exclusive license with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to provide us with intellectual property rights to develop and commercialize lorundrostat; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Contact:









Investor Relations









investorrelations@mineralystx.com













Media Relations







Tom Weible





Elixir Health Public Relations





Phone: (1) 515-707-9678





Email:



tweible@elixirhealthpr.com





