Mineralys Therapeutics' Phase 2 Explore-CKD Study Of Lorundrostat Meets Primary Goal

June 17, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS) Tuesday reported positive topline data from its Phase 2 Explore-CKD study of lorundrostat for the treatment of hypertension in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and albuminuria. The study met its primary goal.

The Explore-CKD crossover study was designed to evaluate efficacy in terms of systolic blood pressure (BP) and urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) reduction and safety of lorundrostat in CKD subjects. Patients treated with lorundrostat showed statistically significant 30.51% reduction in UACR ratio. Further, a reduction of 9.25 mmHg in systolic blood pressure was observed.

Lorundrostat also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

