Mineralys Therapeutics to host KOL event on uncontrolled, resistant hypertension

Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) announced full details for its upcoming virtual KOL event being held on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. To register for the event, please click here. The event will feature comments from Luke J. Laffin, MD, James M. Luther, MD, MSCI, and Rhian Touyz, MBBCh, MSc, PhD who will each discuss the unmet medical need in uncontrolled and resistant hypertension and the potential for lorundrostat, a development stage, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, to change the current treatment paradigm. In addition, the event will include an overview of the ongoing Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN pivotal trials, as well as results from the Phase 2 Target-HTN proof-of-concept trial evaluating lorundrostat in uncontrolled or resistant hypertensive subjects.

