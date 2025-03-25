Mineralys Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN Clinical Trial Results Featuring Dr. Luke Laffin

Mineralys Therapeutics will host a call on April 1 to discuss clinical trial results for lorundsrostat in hypertension.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for conditions related to dysregulated aldosterone, announced it will host a conference call and webinar on April 1st, 2025, featuring Dr. Luke Laffin from the Cleveland Clinic. During the event, he will discuss recent findings from the Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN clinical trials, address the challenges of uncontrolled and resistant hypertension, and explore the potential impact of their drug lorundsrostat on treatment strategies. The event will be accessible via a live webcast and a dedicated phone line. Mineralys is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and is developing lorundsrostat as an oral aldosterone synthase inhibitor for various cardiorenal conditions.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a conference call and webinar featuring a prominent expert adds credibility and attention to the company's clinical trials.

Discussion of pivotal clinical trial results for lorundsrostat highlights the potential impact on the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension, positioning the company as a leader in an unmet medical need.

Focus on proprietary product candidate lorundsrostat underlines the company's commitment to innovative solutions in cardiorenal conditions, which may attract investor interest.

Potential Negatives

Mineralys Therapeutics is still in a clinical-stage phase, indicating it has not yet brought any products to market, which may raise concerns about its current viability and financial stability.

The press release does not provide any updates on regulatory approvals or timelines for the completion of clinical trials, which may signal uncertainty surrounding the progress of their lead product, lorundsrostat.

The focus on the unmet needs in uncontrolled hypertension suggests that there may be significant challenges in effectively addressing this condition, potentially highlighting limitations in their product's market potential.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Mineralys Therapeutics conference call?

The conference call will discuss the pivotal Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN clinical trial results featuring Dr. Luke Laffin.

When will the conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1st at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants can join by calling 1-877-704-4453 domestically or 1-201-389-0920 internationally.

What is lorundrostat and its significance?

Lorundrostat is a proprietary aldosterone synthase inhibitor aimed at treating hypertension and cardiorenal conditions.

Where can I find more information about Mineralys Therapeutics?

More information can be found on Mineralys Therapeutics' website at https://mineralystx.com.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,296,296 shares for an estimated $17,499,996

SRINIVAS AKKARAJU purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

BIOCAPITAL GP, LLC SAMSARA purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

