MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $MLYS Reports Quarterly Earnings

MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS ($MLYS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.98 per share, beating estimates of -$1.10 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463.
- JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515.
- ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.
MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 714,920 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,657,681
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 704,035 shares (+2775.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,525,863
- CATALYS PACIFIC, LLC removed 550,000 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,660,500
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 482,174 shares (+2251.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,935,561
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 385,726 shares (+55.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,748,287
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 378,932 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,588,866
- INTEGRAL HEALTH ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 356,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,311,160
