MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $MLYS Reports Quarterly Earnings

MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS ($MLYS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.98 per share, beating estimates of -$1.10 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

