Mineralys Therapeutics' CEO Sold Shares Worth $1.97 Million. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

CEO Jon Congleton sold 75,000 shares for a total transaction value of ~$1.97 million on April 2, 2026.

The sale represented 9.61% of direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct ownership to 705,051 shares.

All shares sold were directly held; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

Trade size exceeded both recent and historical medians, reflecting a higher disposition cadence as direct share capacity declined.

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Jon Congleton, Chief Executive Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS), reported the sale of 75,000 shares in multiple open-market transactions on March 31 valued at approximately $1.97 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 75,000 Transaction value $1.97 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 705,051 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$18.52 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.27).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Jon Congleton's prior open-market dispositions?

The 75,000 shares sold exceed the recent median open-market sale size of 16,236 shares, and also the earlier period median of 32,529.5 shares, indicating an uptick in disposition size relative to Congleton’s typical cadence since August 2023.

The 75,000 shares sold exceed the recent median open-market sale size of 16,236 shares, and also the earlier period median of 32,529.5 shares, indicating an uptick in disposition size relative to Congleton’s typical cadence since August 2023. What proportion of direct holdings did the transaction impact, and what remains?

The sale represented 9.61% of Congleton's direct holdings at the time, leaving 705,051 shares directly held after the transactions — approximately 58.6% of his August 2023 starting position.

The sale represented 9.61% of Congleton's direct holdings at the time, leaving 705,051 shares directly held after the transactions — approximately 58.6% of his August 2023 starting position. Were any shares disposed of through indirect vehicles or derivative instruments?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with zero indirect or derivative participation in this transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 2, 2026) $26.97 Market capitalization $2.33 billion Net income (TTM) ($154.65 million) 1-year price change 140%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Mineralys Therapeutics develops lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered aldosterone synthase inhibitor, targeting patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through the advancement and potential commercialization of novel cardiovascular therapies.

Primary customers include healthcare providers, payers, and patients affected by hypertension and related cardiovascular conditions.

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative therapies for hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Leveraging a targeted approach with lorundrostat, Mineralys aims to address significant unmet needs in resistant hypertension. The company's strategy centers on advancing its pipeline through clinical development.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO Jon Congleton’s March 31 sale of 75,000 Mineralys Therapeutics shares is not necessarily a warning sign for investors. He executed the transactions as part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in December of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Moreover, Congleton maintained over 700,000 shares after the sale, so he retains a sizable stake in the company.

Mineralys stock has dropped quite a bit in 2026 from the 52-week high of $47.65 reached last November. Shares fell after the company reported in March that clinical trials of its lorundrostat treatment showed no clinically meaningful difference compared to a placebo.

For lorundrostat to achieve federal approval, it needs to show that it can assist with hypertension. As a result, owning shares in Mineralys is a risky investment. The best approach for shareholders and those thinking about buying the stock is to wait to see how the company’s treatment progresses in the coming quarters.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Mineralys Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.