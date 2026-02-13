Mineralys Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLYS

In trading on Friday, shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.66, changing hands as low as $27.33 per share. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLYS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.241 per share, with $47.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.