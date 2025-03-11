Mineralys Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $175 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics announces a public offering of 12.9 million shares at $13.50 each, raising $175 million for clinical development.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for hypertension and related diseases, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for 12,962,962 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share, aiming to raise approximately $175 million. The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1,944,444 shares. Proceeds will be used for the clinical development of their lead product, lorundrostat, alongside other corporate expenses. The offering is expected to close on or around March 13, 2025, subject to usual conditions. The securities are being issued under a shelf registration statement with the SEC, and various financial institutions are facilitating the offering.

Potential Positives

Mineralys Therapeutics successfully priced an underwritten public offering of approximately $175 million, providing significant capital for the company's clinical development efforts.

The successful execution of the offering indicates strong investor interest and confidence in Mineralys and its lead product candidate, lorundrostat.

The funds raised will be utilized for advancing research and development, manufacturing, and pre-commercialization activities, positioning the company for potential future growth.

The engagement of reputable financial institutions as joint book-running managers enhances the company's credibility in the market.

Potential Negatives

The need for a public offering may indicate cash flow issues or financial instability within the company, especially as it raises funds primarily for development and working capital.

The significant dilution of existing shares could concern current shareholders about their investment's value and potential returns.

Reliance on forward-looking statements emphasizes the uncertainties surrounding the company's future performance and the success of its clinical development, potentially causing investor apprehension.

FAQ

What is the public offering price for Mineralys shares?

The public offering price for Mineralys shares is set at $13.50 per share.

How many shares is Mineralys offering in this public offering?

Mineralys is offering 12,962,962 shares of its common stock in this public offering.

What will Mineralys do with the proceeds from the offering?

The proceeds will fund clinical development of lorundrostat, manufacturing, and working capital needs.

Who are the managers of the Mineralys public offering?

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs, Stifel, and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint managers.

When is the expected closing date for the public offering?

The public offering is expected to close on or about March 13, 2025, subject to conditions.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RADNOR, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,962,962 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.50 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Mineralys from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $175.0 million. In addition, Mineralys has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,944,444 shares of its common stock. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Mineralys. The offering is expected to close on or about March 13, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.





Mineralys intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund clinical development of lorundrostat, including research and development and manufacturing, and pre-commercialization activities, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.





The securities described above are being offered by Mineralys pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities NC1-022-02-25, Attention: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, via fax: 212-902-9316, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, via telephone at (415) 364-2720 or via email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at 1-800-645-3751, or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.







About Mineralys







Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the completion of the proposed public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mineralys’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, and the other risks described in Mineralys’ filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Mineralys undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.







CONTACTS









Investor Relations







investorrelations@mineralystx.com







Media Relations







Tom Weible





Elixir Health Public Relations





Phone: (1) 515-707-9678





Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com



