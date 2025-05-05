Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 12

Mineralys Therapeutics will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, after the market closes on May 12, 2025. A conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day, with details provided for both domestic and international callers. The company focuses on developing treatments for conditions such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and obstructive sleep apnea, primarily using its lead product, lorundrostat, which is a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania and was founded by Catalys Pacific.

The announcement of the upcoming financial results reflects transparency and informs stakeholders about the company's financial performance timeline.

The company is focused on developing treatments for significant health issues such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and obstructive sleep apnea, highlighting its commitment to addressing critical medical needs.

Mineralys Therapeutics' initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is positioned as a cutting-edge treatment option, which may enhance the company's reputation and attract interest from investors.

The press release highlights that the company is in a clinical stage, which may indicate a lack of approved products or market presence, potentially leading to limited revenue and increased investor concerns.

The timing of the financial results announcement may indicate financial uncertainty, as the market may interpret the need for a future report as a signal of potential losses or operational challenges.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,296,296 shares for an estimated $17,499,996

SRINIVAS AKKARAJU purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

BIOCAPITAL GP, LLC SAMSARA purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

BRIAN TAYLOR SLINGSBY purchased 259,259 shares for an estimated $3,499,996

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 97,645 shares for an estimated $1,502,657 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,652 shares for an estimated $352,885 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $227,548.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MLYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MLYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MLYS forecast page.

Full Release



RADNOR, Pa., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the financial markets close on Monday, May 12, 2025.















Monday, May 12















th















@ 4:30 p.m. ET



















Domestic:





1-800-717-1738









International:





1-646-307-1865









Conference ID:





53214









Webcast:







Link























A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “



News & Events



” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.







About Mineralys Therapeutics







Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit



https://mineralystx.com



. Follow Mineralys on



LinkedIn



and



Twitter



.







Contact:









Investor Relations









investorrelations@mineralystx.com









Media Relations







Tom Weible





Elixir Health Public Relations





Phone: (1) 515-707-9678





Email:



tweible@elixirhealthpr.com





